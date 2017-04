Tyson Foods is supporting literacy and childhood hunger programs for the Sioux City Community School District.

A $50,000 grant was awarded to the Sioux City Public School Foundation, Thursday. The money will be used for the free summer meal program that is offered at 15 locations in June and July.

In addition to the summer meals and literacy programs, the Tyson Foods grant will help to hire new Reading Corps members to work with students throughout the school year.