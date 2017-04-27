"Breaking the Silence" Sex Trafficking in Siouxland

Human Trafficking exists here in Siouxland and also in about every state according to police. Trafficking advocates report that In Iowa, sex trafficking victims start as young as two months old all the way up to 92 years of age.

Trafficking victims are enticed, manipulated, co-erced, blackmailed and even physically threatened to work against their will. Human Trafficking includes labor trafficking and sex trafficking. For those who managed to get out, the memories can never be erased and the violence never forgotten.

Two women....

"What did I ever do in my life that I deserve to continue to be in this situation?" asks Jane Doe #2

...very similar stories.

"It's a very brutal lifestyle to be in. I was beaten, I was stabbed, I had a gun to my head, the torture I went through," said Jane Doe #1, sex-trafficking victim.

"One day I went on a car ride with him and another female and he said "You are going to have sex for money and I told him I am not doing that, I am not a prostitute and he said, you don't have a choice and they had guns so I knew basically either comply or get hurt very badly," said Jane Doe 2, sex-trafficking victim.

At the time, she was a 15-year-old runaway, and those words came from her boyfriend who she has recently moved in with. Runaways are prime targets to be lured into sex-trafficking. In fact one in three are lured into prostitution or trafficking within 48 hours says advocates with the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking. But it's not just runaways that are in danger, teens in general are a prime target.

"They will be servicing 15-25 people a night and going back home and being in their bed at night and sleeping, then getting up the next day and going to school and doing the same thing over again," said Sister Shirley Fineran, Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking & Siouxland Restoration Center.

"It would be really wonderful if parents would check and see if their kids are where they say they are, we use to do this when we were little but get up at night and find out whether they are really at home, I think a lot of parents would be amazed to find that their kids really aren't." said Bernadette Rixner, Siouxland Coalition for Human Trafficking.

Human Trafficking advocates really want people as well as police to see trafficking victims as actual victims and get them help, not shame, accusations or prison sentences. Because for the few that get out, it isn't easy.

"I attempted suicide because I did not see any hope for a future, there is a lot of shame, there is a lot of guilt, I struggle every single day that I wakee up, many nights I don't even sleep, there is so much fear I live with," continued Jane Doe #1.

"He wasn't in the room so I decided to kick the window out and try to get out the window and fortunately for me at that time I was small enough and I just fell out, I just had on a t-shirt a pair of underwear and no socks, I ran across the highway to an old mall," continued Jane Doe #2.

Victims having the power to escape is crucial, as right now only about 1-2 percent are actually rescued according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"If you want out, if you want help call the national hotline you can even call 9-1-1, the 15-year-old I am talking about called 9-1-1, it's what started the ball rolling on that." said Sioux City Police Undercover Detective.

With many other victims stepping up and "Breaking the Silence," Siouxlanders are stepping up offering help. Currently the Siouxland Restoration Center is working on a home for victims of human trafficking.

"A place where we can provide healing for victims who have been sex trafficked, We hope to have some kind of therapy where their spirit and body can both be restored," continued Sister Shirley.

Currently the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking has a moving Human Trafficking Exhibit that is making it's way across Siouxland. The display was created by students at Briar Cliff University.

Human Trafficking is the second most profitable illegal venture in the US after drug trafficking. It's important to note that boys and men are also trafficked. Traffickers can make up to 200 thousand dollars a year, per victim and most have multiple victims.

Advocates estimate that It is a 32 billion dollar a year industry. Recognizing a trafficker is tough and for the most part you can't tell if someone is one. While some do it as a full-time job, some sex traffickers are working business professionals. What is most alarming is that some are teens in the high schools, they may be part of a larger organization or working on their own.

For help you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1(888) 3737-888 or you can text HELP to "BeFree" (233-733).

Also, you can always call 9-1-1 for help.

Police report that traffickers routinely use social media and dating apps to recruit victims. For the victims that do not survive, many die by the hand of the trafficker or their own.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking or call (712) 281-4840.

To help with items for the home for Trafficking Survivors, contact the Siouxland Restoration Center, (712) 899-6211.