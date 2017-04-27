Houlihan returns to Drake Relays for 'Rio Rematch'

Sioux City East graduate Shelby Houlihan will run at the Drake Relays on Friday.

Sioux City East grad Shelby Houlihan first made a name for herself at the Drake Relays. Houlihan was an eight-time Drake champion in high school, before becoming an All-American at Arizona State and a 2016 Olympian. Houlihan is back in Iowa to run at Drake again.

Shelby will run in a special 1,500 meter race, dubbed the "Rio Rematch". The race features five Olympians from last year. Houlihan will also be running against another native Iowa, Jenny Simpson from Webster City. Simpson is the first American to medal in the women's 15-hundred, and is the sixth ranked woman in the world in that race.

For Houlihan, it's always good to come back home.

"The first time I stepped on this track I was a lot more nervous just to see how many people were actually in the stands," said Houlihan. "It was just like, kind of overwhelming. But now I have a little more experience in running in front of a big crowd so I'm a little more relaxed this time."

"It started out as kind of a gift and concession of the season," said Simpson. "I will come and race near you guys so my grandparents can come, my parents can come."

Simpson's grandparents are from Spencer. The Rio Re-match will be run at 8 o'clock on Friday night.

There were some field and distance events at Drake Thursday.

In the boys high jump, Spencer's Cameron Cantrall was second, jumping 6'7".

Kenzie Sullivan of Pocahontas Area/Laurens-Marathon was second in the girls discus.

Nick Phelps of KP/WC was fourth in the shot put, throwing 60'9". Four boys threw the shot over 60-feet, the first time that's happened.

Gable Sieperda of Central Lyon was fourth in the 3,200 meter run, in a personal best of 9:17.