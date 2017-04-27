Siouxland students see the danger of fires firsthand

A fire was intentionally set by South Sioux City firefighters Thursday. And, rather than put it out, they let it burn in order to prove a point.

"When I first saw the fire, it surprised me because I didn't know that a fire could get really big so fast," said Emily, a participant in the Junior Fire Patrol Program.

Just minutes before, the rooms looked calm.

"One room is piped with a fire sprinkler, residential fire sprinkler," said Lt. Kevin Ott, of the South Sioux City Fire Department. "The other is piped with nothing. It's just a bare room. So, what we're trying to accomplish is show the kids in our Junior Fire Patrol Program as well as public, whoever else wants to come, show them how fast fire can actually progress."

The demonstration also teaches these kids what to do in the event of a fire.

"What we want to stress is as soon as the smoke detector goes off, that's your cue to leave," said Ott. "Don't try to grab anything. Don't try to save anything because it's not worth it. You can rebuild your house. You can buy new toys. What you can't replace is your family."

And, the way your home is built is a big factor when it comes to a fire.

"Statistics said that in the 70's and 80's you had 15 minutes to get out of a burning home," said Ott. "Houses today you have about three to four. So it's quite the gap.

The kids learned that working smoke detectors, and sprinklers in a house, can come in handy.

They also realized the best thing to do when a fire breaks out.

"I would definitely call 911 and stay calm," said Emily.

And, just because the kids are young, doesn't mean they can't save lives now that they know what to do.

Just to give you an idea, a home sprinkler system uses about 300 gallons of water to fight a fire.

But, if the fire is allowed to burn long enough, and hot enough, firefighters need about 3,000 gallons of water to douse the flames.