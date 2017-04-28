Briar Cliff University hosts Mock Trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Briar Cliff University hosts Mock Trial

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The courtroom came to a local college campus, today, for aspiring law students at Briar Cliff University

The Criminal Justice and Sociology Departments hosted a mock trial for students.

These students prosecuted, defended and rested their cases over the course of three days.

Students say it was a learning experience that will last a lifetime.

The instructors hope this will encourage and enlighten students wanting to major in criminal justice. 

"This was to get experience overall and I heard objections I had never heard and overall I just had a good experience," said Peyton Schirman, junior Briar Cliff University Criminology Major.

All students, faculty and employees were open to taking part in the mock trial.

