Briar Cliff University hosts Mock Trial

The courtroom came to a local college campus, today, for aspiring law students at Briar Cliff University

The Criminal Justice and Sociology Departments hosted a mock trial for students.

These students prosecuted, defended and rested their cases over the course of three days.

Students say it was a learning experience that will last a lifetime.

The instructors hope this will encourage and enlighten students wanting to major in criminal justice.

"This was to get experience overall and I heard objections I had never heard and overall I just had a good experience," said Peyton Schirman, junior Briar Cliff University Criminology Major.

All students, faculty and employees were open to taking part in the mock trial.