Trump administration working to avoid government shutdown

We are just hours away from the showdown over a government shutdown.

Plus, the pentagon now investigating former national security adviser, Mike Flynn.

A vote is expected late Friday morning - no later than mid afternoon - to keep the government running.

"The time frames are running out and they're on us and we need to move," Rep. Pete Sessions said.

Democrats promised to block it if republicans try to rush through health reform.

NBC has learned a vote on health care will not happen this week -- even though top republicans admit they need to act soon:

"I think people's seats are at risk if we don't do what we said we would do," House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

The White House... Watching from afar as the pentagon's inspector general looks into why former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, did not disclose he was paid $45,000 to visit Russia.

"I think that's appropriate. If they think there's wrongdoing, the office of the Inspector General should look into that," White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer said.

The white house says it has no documents from Flynn's security clearance.

"I honestly do not understand why the White House is covering up for Michael Flynn, I don't get it," Rep. Elijah Cummings said. "These guys are playing games."

This, as president trump makes news on North Korea:

"There's a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," President Donald Trump said.

Balancing foreign affairs and problems back home on day 99.

In that interview with Reuters, the president says his job is a lot harder than he expected.

On Friday, he speaks to the National Rifle Association Convention.