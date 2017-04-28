Click here for road conditions in the Siouxland area

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Snow starts to fall in Siouxland

Snow is starting to fall in northeast Nebraska.



KTIV viewers have shared photos from Norfolk, Elgin and Stanton.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer said rain is changing over to snow and moving northward into the colder air. Stay safe on the roads.

T.J. will have an update on the weather conditions on News 4 at Noon and see radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar



Share your photos at connect@ktiv.com.





