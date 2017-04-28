PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Snow starts to fall in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Snow starts to fall in Siouxland

Courtesy: Eric - Elgin, Nebraska snow Courtesy: Eric - Elgin, Nebraska snow
Courtesy: Dustin Hazen - Snow in Norfolk, Nebraska Courtesy: Dustin Hazen - Snow in Norfolk, Nebraska
Courtesy: Amy Kremlacek - Stanton, Nebraska Courtesy: Amy Kremlacek - Stanton, Nebraska
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow is starting to fall in northeast Nebraska. 

KTIV viewers have shared photos from Norfolk, Elgin and Stanton.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer said rain is changing over to snow and moving northward into the colder air. Stay safe on the roads. 

T.J. will have an update on the weather conditions on News 4 at Noon and see radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

Share your photos at connect@ktiv.com.

 

