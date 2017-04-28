Estherville, Iowa police search for domestic abuse suspect - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Estherville, Iowa police search for domestic abuse suspect

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Estherville, Iowa Police Chief Brent Shatto said they are attempting to locate 19-year-old Kristopher Kruger, age 19 of Estherville. 

Chief Shatto said Kruger has several warrants out for his arrest. Several are related to domestic abuse charges. 

The domestic abuse charges stem from a complaint filed on April 24. Officers have been attempting to find Kruger this week and on Wednesday, he returned to the victims' residence and committed another assault. 

Chief Shatto said, "Anyone that may be assisting Kruger in avoiding apprehension, could face charges of Harboring a Fugitive."

If you see Kruger, contact the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515, call 911, send a text message to 911, email them at esthervillepd@gmail.com, or send a message on Facebook. 

