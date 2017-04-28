Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs roads, housing legislation

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a bill intended to streamline road projects and address a housing shortage.

Ricketts approved the three measures Thursday at a bill-signing ceremony. One seeks to streamline the process state officials use when working with the federal government on road projects. Another would merge the state roads and aeronautics departments into a Department of Transportation. The merger isn't expected to save money but could allow state officials to put more money into runways and roads without sacrificing jobs.

A third measure is expected to give developers who build or rehabilitate homes in rural Nebraska more funding options, creating a state rural workforce housing investment fund.