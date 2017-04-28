Quimby, Iowa under a boil advisory

The city of Quimby is under a boil advisory due to a problem with the distribution system.

The city is recommending that all water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking due to the potential for bacterial contamination.

According to the city, the distribution system lost pressure on Friday, April 28 and it is currently being repaired.

After the repairs are made the system will be repressurized and bacteria samples will be collected.

This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available.

The city says residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.

The city is working with Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.

For more information, please contact City Hall at 712-445-2319.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.