Wintry conditions continue into this weekend

The sunshine finally returned to Siouxland yesterday but it was short-lived as clouds have been on the increase. Clouds will be thick through our Friday and we won't be seeing any sunshine. Rain chances will be moving in throughout the morning as well. A little light snow may mix in during the morning, especially the further NW you travel from Sioux City. Southern Siouxland will stand the best chance of seeing the precipitation with decreasing chances the farther north you move.

This wave of moisture looks to move out but more then develops as another wave moves in Saturday afternoon. Saturday night could turn cold enough to see a little snow mix in. Sunday looks like a cold, rainy, and windy day with better chances of snow mixing in the later into the day we get. Sunday night gives us the best chance of seeing some light accumulations of slushy snow. A little light rain or snow could still be left over Monday morning as the storm system lifts out of here. Our temperatures finally take a turn for the better heading into next week. Monday will feature the last unseasonably cool day with highs in the upper 40s. The 60s finally return Tuesday through the latter half of next week, with 70s expected by Friday!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer