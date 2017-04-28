SC School Board investigating allegations against superintendent

The Sioux City Community School Board is investigating allegations against Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

The board's president confirmed that internal investigation to KTIV, Friday.

The probe comes after allegations were made by the school district's budget director.

Budget Director Dr. John Chalstrom accused Gausman of being a bully, creating a hostile workplace, and threatening Chalstrom's job if he shared alternative budget options with school board members outside of their regular meetings.

Chalstrom was placed on paid administrative leave in February.

The board approved a resignation package April 10th.

But, there's no confirmation that Chalstrom's resignation was linked to claims he made about Gausman.

Friday Board President Mike Krysl confirmed the board has begun an internal investigation into the allegations.

Krysl said, "The school board has undertaken an internal investigation to look into recent allegations received from a former employee through an intermediary party. Further, the board is following up on the allegations in a manner that it deems appropriate. We are addressing any concerns fully while also preserving the rights of all employees involved in what is a confidential personnel matter."

Gausman has denied the allegations.