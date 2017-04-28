From moo to goo

It's a new system that scientists in Richland, Washington have developed to turn methane into a useful substance.



Hans Bernstein, PNNL lead scientist said, "And inside here we grow the goo, the green goo"



The green goo Hans Bernstein is talking about is the product of a new technology developed by scientists at PNNL.



Bernstein said, "Both methane and carbon dioxide are major contributors of greenhouse gas, but it's also sort of a wasted resource"



And it turns out, the lab is positioned in one of the most ideal places for this study.



Bernstein said, "Well with agriculture there's waste. With your cows, well the cows make manure and that manure has to go somewhere."



Scientists have been converting methane, a much more potent pollutant than carbon dioxide, into microbial biomass for decades, most of the time turning it into electricity.



But PNNL scientists are doing it a little differently. Their project is converting the methane into something that can actually be stored.



Bernstein said, "The challenges with solar and wind is you create this energy, where are you going to store it? With this we store it in biomass which can then be upgraded into a fuel or other value added compounds"



So how does the process work? it starts with you.



Every day, you eat food and you throw away whatever is left. Well there's carbon in that food.



Where does the carbon go? To a landfill.



It decomposes into gasses, mostly methane. Which then becomes a wasted resource.



Well scientists at PNNL have come up with a way to convert what was once harmful for the environment, into something much more valuable.



Bernstein said, "So we can take the food that you're throwing away into your garbage can and turn that directly into the gasoline that goes in your car"



The end product can also be converted into plastics or even cattle feed.



Adding to the portfolio of renewable resources. Solar, wind, and green goo.