Weekend rain and snow still likely

It was yet another cold day for this time of year with southern Siouxland waking up some snow during the morning hours.

We even saw a few snowflakes make it as far north as Sioux City.

Now the question is whether we're going to see more snow by later in the weekend. We'll see a few showers linger around early this evening then we'll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Showers will become possible again as the day goes along Saturday with the moisture moving up from south to north (much like today).

By Saturday night, the rain will become more widespread and as it gets colder a few location could see a little snow mix in right into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a day of rain and wind across most of the area with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain being widespread before this system is done.

Some of that rain could start to mix with or change to snow late in the day Sunday into Sunday night.

The most likely areas to see accumulation will be western Siouxland but it still looks like the accumulating snow would stay under 3 inches.

A rain and snow mix could linger into Monday morning as the system exits the region.

Highs on Monday will get into the upper 40s but with more sunshine returning Tuesday we'll see highs closer to 60.

Wednesday gives us one more chance of light showers before we warm better on Thursday and Friday with highs moving from the 60s into the 70s.