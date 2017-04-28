April snow in Salt Lake City

Driving into work Friday morning for gym owner Rowdy Williams was messy.

Rowdy Williams/ Owner, F45 Training:

"Something you wouldn't expect when I woke up this morning, seeing a bunch of white stuff on the floor. But, hey, it's Utah. What do you expect?"

Snow creating low visibility for drivers from about five to seven a-m.

John Gleason/ UDOT Spokesman:

"Very intense. Visibility was a concern for at least a half hour to an hour period there."

Portions of the mountains reporting up to three inches of snow.

"Utah weather really can change in an instant."

And it did. Sunny skies and a dry-up shortly after the snowfall made for an easier commute into work.

Williams' gym clients weren't going to skimp out on their workout on account of the rough weather.

"They all braved the weather and it's been a wonderful time."

Spotty snow showers expected throughout the day.

Utah DOT says they're on standby.

"We are expecting, especially in the canyon areas, some light snowfall periodically throughout here the day so are canyon crews are going to be on the ready."