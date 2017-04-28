Ruling creates uncertain future for Sioux City traffic cameras - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ruling creates uncertain future for Sioux City traffic cameras

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Though the Iowa legislature's proposed ban on all Iowa traffic enforcement cameras was shot down, last month... individual cities are still fighting for red light cameras and speed cameras. 

A lawsuit that was ruled on yesterday affecting Des Monies, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine will impact some Sioux City traffic cameras. Yesterday a state judge ruled that the Iowa Department of Transportation has the authority to order cities to remove automated traffic-enforcement cameras from highways and interstates. There is a similar law suit in Sioux City, according to the city attorney and Iowa DOT. Here in Sioux City, the Iowa Department of Transportation is legally fighting the removal of  three cameras be removed from two areas across the city.

 The areas where they are recommending the cameras be removed are on Interstate 29, they have 2 speed cameras and the intersection of Outer Drive and Lewis, they have red light cameras.These are the only cameras IDOT is recommending as they only have jurisdiction on state highways and not city roads.  

"Our traffic and safety people reviewed the justification and did not feel there was a safety justification in certain cases for the need for these and so the DOT's recommendation was that they should not be up," said Tony Lazarowicz, District Engineer, Iowa Department of Transportation.

The report showed that the cameras did not decrease accidents on those recommended highways. The three cities have 30 days to decide if they will appeal the decision. Right now, traffic cameras are still up, tickets are being issued and those ticketed are expected to still pay fines.

