Holy Cross 6th graders celebrate reaching fundraising goal

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
At Holy Cross School, in Sioux City, you may soon have to be smarter than a 6th grader.  

It was a day to celebrate, play, be your favorite superhero, and celebrate raising enough money to upgrade their school's technology.

For the past few weeks the 6th graders fundraised with the goal of raising $30,000 to get Chromebooks. Right now, 250 students share 60 laptops.

Their 6th grade teacher said as they have become a Google school, they were limited in their education advancement.

"We have been working very hard over the last few years to raise our reading scores as we want our kids to have that love for reading. Reading is the basis for just about everything, strong readers are better writers, they have stronger vocabularies," said Kim Sealey, 6th Grade Teacher, Holy Cross School. 

"I like how we got to play with our buddies and we got to raise money so we can help get new technology for our school," said 4th Grader, Kylie Gengler. 

In just three weeks time, the 6th grade students raised almost $30,000. They had a donor who would match the money if they could raise $30,000. They came about $1,000 short, but the donor gave them the matching funds anyway because the kids worked so hard, and came so close. 

