Musketeers whip Waterloo to open Western Conference Finals

Eeli Tolvanen had two goals in Sioux City's 5-2 win over Waterloo on Friday.

The Musketeers beat Waterloo, 5-2, on Friday to open the USHL Western Conference Finals. Sioux City jumped out to a big lead but had to hold on for the victory.

Sioux City took the lead just four minutes into the game on a goal by Connor Ford. Eeli Tolvanen added a power play goal later in the period to lead 2-0 after one period.

The Musketeers upped the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period. Tolvanen took a full-length of the ice and beat the goalie again for his second goal of the night. But the Black Hawks responded late in the period when Ben Copeland scored two goals less than a minute apart to cut the lead to 3-2 after two periods.

Odeen Tufto scored a short-handed goal midway through the third period and Sioux City had some breathing room again at 4-2. Tarek Baker added an empty-net goal with 1:30 left to cap the scoring.

Game two of the best-of-five series is Sunday at 4:00 pm at the Tyson Events Center.