A woman had to be rushed to a local hospital after a semi-truck collided with an SUV in Dakota County Friday afternoon.

Dakota County sheriff's deputies say the accident happened just before four, on Highway 35, in Dakota City.

But, they didn't release many other specifics about the accident.

Authorities say the SUV was traveling east, and the semi was headed west at the time of the crash.

Rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to free the 18-year-old driver of the SUV.

Investigators say she suffered "non-life threatening injuries".

The semi driver wasn't hurt.

There was also a third vehicle that had minor damage from the accident.