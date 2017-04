Students from Bishop Heelan Catholic School raised over $8,000 dollars for a good cause.

Heelan Miracle Maker Students presented a check to Make A Wish Iowa.

Make A Wish child Katelynn, and her mom, were there to tell the students their story.

Throughout the year students at Heelan have fundraised for Make A Wish.

The students raised $8,652.

"We are so appreciative. The fact that young kids were willing to give up their time and money to support people that they don't even know and for reasons that they might even understand, is really breathtaking and their so selfless and it's such a generous, generous statement," said Katelynn's mother, Wendy Larson.

Katelynn and her family were able to go on a trip to Hawaii for 7 days.