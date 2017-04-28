Workers Memorial honors Iowans who died on the job

Local workers, union officials and community members say in silence as 34 candles were put out, honoring each of the Iowans killed in 2016 while working.

"There are families out there that belong to those who lost their lives on the job and to remember them is to remember how hard we need to fight to continue job safety and these are preventable accidents," said Ernie Colt, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

Included in the names were Lowell Satterwhite, a volunteer firefighter who suffered from cardiac arrest hours after fighting a fire and, Anthony Beminio and Justin Martin, police officers who were shot to death while on duty in Des Moines.

And, while their lives have been lost, a Sioux City attorney who works with unions says it's important to take action to prevent more injuries and deaths in the workforce.

"We need to be aware of how we control the volume of injuries and fatalities in the workplace," said Dennis McElwain, an attorney in Sioux City. "We need to be aware that like what our legislature does has a big impact on how safe the workplace is and we control that."

Some at the event shared their concerns over recent legislation that affects protections for public sector workers.

"These are three months that have changed Iowa as we know it and I think that that's most unfortunate," said Rep. Mark Smith, (D) House Minority Leader. "The two areas of course are the restrictions on collective bargaining of employees that work in the public sector. And, the second is the changes in the worker comp laws here in our state."

Now Smith, and others, look to push changes to make sure every person is safe while working hard for themselves and their families.