Houlihan finishes fourth in Rio Rematch

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Shelby Houlihan rarely lost a race at the Drake Relays as a runner at Sioux City East. An eight-time Drake Champion, Houlihan was back in Iowa to run in a special 1,500 meter race dubbed the 'Rio Rematch'. Houlihan was one of five Olympians in the field.

This was a very close race, just like everyone expected. Webster City native Jenny Simpson was the winner in 4:16.1. She is ranked sixth in the world in the 1500.

Houlihan would finish fourth 4:16.6, just a half second behind the winner. In fact, the difference between first place and 13th place, was under four seconds.

Houlihan's personal best in the 1,500 is 4:03.

