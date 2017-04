The Caring for Kids Radiothon had another record breaking year.

Over two days, supporters for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle raised over $120,000, smashing last year's record of nearly $71,000.

In the last 17 years, the Caring for Kids Radiothon has raised more than $1.3 million through corporate sponsorships, personal pledges, donated items, and gift basket raffles.

Since it began at St. Luke's in 1989, Children's Miracle Network has raised over $9 million for children's health care in Siouxland.