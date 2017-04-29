Four Hawkeyes, one Husker picked in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft started on Thursday, and seven Iowa players were listed as potential prospects.

But not many people expected quarterback C.J. Beathard to be the first Hawkeye taken off the board. That was the reality late on Friday night.

Beathard was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 40th pick of the third round, 104th overall. NFL.com had Beathard listed as a sixth or seventh round pick, but the 49ers actually traded up to grab him.



As a senior, Beathard completed 170 passes for over 1900 yards and 17 touchdowns. Beathard is the highest drafted Iowa quarterback since 1987.

Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson was the first Hawkeye selected on Saturday. Johnson was taken with the second pick of the fourth round, 109th overall, by the Minnesota Vikings.



Johnson had 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a senior. He notched 12.5 sacks in his Hawkeye career.

In the fifth round, Hawkeye tight end George Kittle joined his teammate C.J. Beathard in San Francisco. The 49ers took Kittle with the second pick of the fifth round, 146th overall.



Kittle had 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns last season. He finished his Iowa career with 10 scores.

Many thought Desmond King, projected as a third round pick, would be the first Hawkeye selected. Turns out, he was the last Iowa player taken in the draft.



King was taken five picks after Kittle, 151st overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.



King had 14 career interceptions, highlighted by an eight-interception season his junior year in which he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

One Nebraska player was selected in the draft. Safety Nate Gerry was the last pick of the fifth round, going 184th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.



Gerry was second on the Huskers his senior year, with 74 tackles. He also had 13 career interceptions, with at least four picks in each of his final three seasons.