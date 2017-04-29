Soggy end to April with accumulating snow for parts of Siouxland

Our stretch of well below average temperatures continued Saturday with many of us struggling into the low 50s for highs.



It was mostly dry but that will be changing as we head into the overnight hours.



Rain pushes into the area after midnight and by the time we get to the early morning hours snow will be mixing in.



The western counties will be the most likely to get snow through the afternoon hours.



Precipitation will start to lighten some by the mid evening Sunday but light rain and snow will linger into Monday especially during the morning hours.



Snow totals could reach 5 inches in our far western counties with less than an inch for most of the viewing area.



It will be windy through Monday so travel could become difficult where the most snow falls.



After we get past Monday conditions quiet considerably with highs finally warming back to the 60s Tuesday.



A chance for some showers moves in Wednesday but otherwise we will be dry with a return to the 70s by Friday.