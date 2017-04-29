Friends and family say goodbye to Siouxland radio legend

Randy Renshaw's voice was larger than life.

His passion for news made him a staple in the Siouxland community.

The man behind the voice of KSCJ's "Open Line" is remembered for being humble.

"He was modest, put it that way. He won many awards and the would say 'well, we've got to fly out to Chicago and get the awards" and he says "Can't they just mail it" type of thing. So, he just didn't like to be in the lime light. His news was his passion and if he focused on that and did a good job he didn't need an award to show it" says Renshaw's daughter Erin Lappe.

That passion for news led him to cover stories across the nation.

He covered major events like United Flight 232, The Oklahoma City bombings and 9/11.



"He has been everywhere covering the tornado in Algona in 1978. I didn't see him for three days afterward because he was so dedicated to see the story through" says Lappe.

That dedication showed everyday as he worked to bring Siouxlanders the latest news.

"He was just Dad. But, a lot of people saw him bring politics to light, local concerns in the community to light and sometimes he got the message out even though it wasn't the most popular thing" Says Lappe.