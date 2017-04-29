College football underdog motivates Siouxlanders to achieve life - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

College football underdog motivates Siouxlanders to achieve life goals

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

The subject of a triumphant underdog story spread his motivational message in Siouxland Saturday night.   

 Daniel Ruettiger, better known as "Rudy" spoke in Spencer.

Ruettiger's story was told in the popular football movie, "Rudy," where he played as a walk-on athlete at Notre Dame. 

Ruettiger sacked the quarterback in his one and only play wearing the gold helmet.

He told Siouxlanders how they can reach their goals through hard work and determination.

KTIV Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers MC'd the event. 

