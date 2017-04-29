Bandits avenge only loss with win over West Michigan - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits avenge only loss with win over West Michigan

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Four different players rushed for touchdowns, led by Dominique Carson's three scores, and the Bandits exacted revenge on West Michigan on Saturday, 47-37.

The Ironmen started the game with a bang, as Korey Ringer waltzed into the end zone from 14 yards out on the second play from scrimmage. Ringer rushed for 68 yards and scored twice.

After a Bandits field goal, Sioux City took the lead with the first of Carson's three scores. Cliff Stokes notched an interception to set up the scoring drive. It was the sixth interception of the season for Stokes, which pulls him into a tie for the league lead in picks.

Taylor Genuser threw his only touchdown of the night late in the second quarter, finding Jeremiah Oates for a 28-yard score that put the Bandits up at half. 27-20.

Carson scored his second touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter, putting Sioux City up 33-27. Carson led the Bandits with 54 yards rushing.

Despite four ties, the Bandits never trailed after halftime. Frederick Bruno and Jeffery Mack added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, before Carson busted open a 39-yard touchdown as time expired.

The Ironmen handed the Bandits their first loss of the season just one week ago with a 76-35 win in Muskegon, Mich. But Sioux City avenged that loss despite being outgained by West Michigan, 283-204.

Sioux City returns to action on Sat., May 6, with a road trip to Bismarck.

