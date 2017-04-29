Hinton mock accident sends message to distracted drivers

Distracted Driving can kill. According to the latest statistics from the National Safety Council, they estimate that last year, 40 thousand people died in car crashes.

A distracted driver, a two-car accident and three lives changed forever...

A mock distracted driver accident took place in Hinton. According to the National Safety Council, every eight seconds someone is injured in a car crash, 4.6 million people injured last year. But mock accident or not, the reality of texting, drinking or any type of distracted driving hits home.

"Feeling the jaws of life crunching the car around you, it's, it's impactful," said mock accident organizer Kaylee Vanvoorst, Junior, Morningside College.

Luckily this accident isn't real, but this situation happens every day across America and five Morningside College students wanted to make a statement.

"We are trying to spread the word that distracted driving is something serious in society and with technology we wanted to bring out the importance of what can happen if you are driving and having divided attention," continued Vanvoorst.

It took the students about a month and a half to get everything organized, but getting the Hinton Fire Department to assist was one of their easier tasks. The Fire Chief says its a good opportunity for his crew to get some hands on experience.

But also, making everyone re-access their driving habits is always good and hopefully this can help them avoid a real tragedy in the future. But, when they are able to save someone in real life, well, that makes what they do, worth it.

"You can't describe that, it's nice three weeks after a call, for someone to walk into the station and shake your hand and say thanks and you couldn't pay any of us enough to out-do that feeling," said Fire Chief Chad Beck, Hinton Fire Department.

To help decrease the amount of lives taken on the road, the community joined in to help out. Fire fighters got some experience using the jaws of life to pry victims out of the cars and the wrecked cars were donated by the The cars were donated by Stockton Towing.

And as one mock victim died and another one was injured, ambulances were on the scene to assist....as well as Mercy Air Care providing emergency air lift for the victim to be life flighted for the mock demonstration.

"We have a slogan that we are saying, "don't drive while in-TEXT-icated"

The National Safety Council is reporting that 2016 Motor Vehicle Deaths are estimated to be the highest in nine years.