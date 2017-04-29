"Prescription Drug Take Back Day" big hit in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Prescription Drug Take Back Day" big hit in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

The usual method of flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash causes potential water safety and health hazards. The Drug Enforcement Administration started "Drug Take Back Days." Drugs that are left in home medicine cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. And the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs is on the rise according to the D-E-A.

"It's important that parents bring in their prescription pills so that they are not left laying around the house. This is a hazard for small children and young teens so that they don't get into the pills, start using the pills and start going down a path of destruction," said Officer Brad Gorter, Sioux City Police Department. 

Since the D-E-A started drug take back day, they have taken in over seven million pounds, more than 3,500 tons of pills.

    

