Volunteer work day at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Volunteer work day at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is preparing for its busy season. 

It was a volunteer work day at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Saturday. 

Volunteers cleared the trails, trimmed trees, hedges and general gardening.

The nature center has an interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits. 

They also feature live native reptile and fish exhibits, a bird viewing area, and an outdoor amphitheater.

"We try to spruce up our gardens, we gear it toward butterflies and bees, we have turkeys and deer and all the birds enjoy the waterfall," said Betty West, Volunteer Coordinator, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. 

The facility is open six days a week. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.