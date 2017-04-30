Volunteer work day at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is preparing for its busy season.

It was a volunteer work day at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Saturday.

Volunteers cleared the trails, trimmed trees, hedges and general gardening.

The nature center has an interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits.

They also feature live native reptile and fish exhibits, a bird viewing area, and an outdoor amphitheater.

"We try to spruce up our gardens, we gear it toward butterflies and bees, we have turkeys and deer and all the birds enjoy the waterfall," said Betty West, Volunteer Coordinator, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The facility is open six days a week.