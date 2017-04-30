Sergeant Bluff-Luton student competes in poetry competition in W - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sergeant Bluff-Luton student competes in poetry competition in Washington D.C.

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) -

A Sergeant-Bluff Luton student competed in a national poetry competition in Washington D.C.

Sophomore Grace Kiple competed against 53 other state champions in "Poetry Out Loud."

Kiple finished didn't advance to the finals, but she finished top eight in her regional semifinal. 

She was the lone participant from Iowa.

Kiple got to meet and spend time with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Steve King. 

She and the other competitors also enjoyed a congressional breakfast in the historic Kennedy Caucus Room.

The group even got a tour of the national capitol building. 

