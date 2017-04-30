Former Husker Gerry excited to be drafted - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Husker Gerry excited to be drafted

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
PHILADELPHIA (KTIV) -

Just one Nebraska player was selected in the NFL Draft. That was safety Nate Gerry, a Sioux Falls native.

Gerry was the last pick of the fifth round, going 184th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.
    
Gerry had 13 career interceptions as a safety at Nebraska, but the Eagles plan to use him as a linebacker.
    
Regardless of position, Gerry is just happy to get his shot, even if he had to wait a while to hear his name called.

"It was very emotional," said Gerry. "The whole time, I was laying on the floor, I keep on seeing people go and stuff, but I just kept on telling myself in my head that not a lot of kids get this opportunity."

"I'm just extremely thankful for the supporters and the people I have behind me. Fly Eagles fly, baby." 

With Gerry being the only Husker drafted, Nebraska's streak of 54 years with multiple players drafted comes to an end.

