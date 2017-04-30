Former Husker Gerry excited to be drafted

Former Husker Nate Gerry was selected by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Just one Nebraska player was selected in the NFL Draft. That was safety Nate Gerry, a Sioux Falls native.

Gerry was the last pick of the fifth round, going 184th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.



Gerry had 13 career interceptions as a safety at Nebraska, but the Eagles plan to use him as a linebacker.



Regardless of position, Gerry is just happy to get his shot, even if he had to wait a while to hear his name called.

"It was very emotional," said Gerry. "The whole time, I was laying on the floor, I keep on seeing people go and stuff, but I just kept on telling myself in my head that not a lot of kids get this opportunity."

"I'm just extremely thankful for the supporters and the people I have behind me. Fly Eagles fly, baby."

With Gerry being the only Husker drafted, Nebraska's streak of 54 years with multiple players drafted comes to an end.