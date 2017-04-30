Former SB-L, Iowa standout Croston gets undrafted free agent deal with Patriots

Iowa offensive tackle Cole Croston was not among the Iowa players that heard his name called in this weekend's NFL Draft.



But the former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout will get his NFL shot with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound Croston went from walk-on to starter at Iowa.



Croston started 18 games in his final two collegiate seasons at both right and left tackle.



Croston says he heard from three NFL teams as the draft was wrapping up, but that the Patriots were the best fit.



His dad, Dave Croston, played in the NFL, and Cole is hoping to parlay an undrafted free agent deal into a roster spot with the defending Super Bowl champions.

"I was undrafted, so there's not a whole lot of pressure," said Croston. "I'm just out here trying to make a team, and these guys who are drafted third and fourth round, maybe they're expected to make a team, and I'm just a guy on the roster at this point. I'm just excited to go out there and have a shot to make an NFL roster."

"I'm going to be a guy that brings it every single day. I'm not going to take anything for granted, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm not going to be the kind of guy who's going to waste it."

Croston is back in Iowa City to train for a few more days.



He says he has to be in Massachusetts on Thursday, and that's when he expects to sign a contract.