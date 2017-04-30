Snow falling in western Kansas and Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow falling in western Kansas and Nebraska

Posted:
Snow in Hitchcock County, NE Snow in Hitchcock County, NE
DODGE CITY, Kansas (AP) -

Spring storms moving across the Plains this weekend are covering western Kansas and parts of Nebraska with snow.

Officials closed Interstate 70 west of Hays and most other highways in the western end of Kansas Sunday because of the snow.

National Weather Service meterologist Marc Russell says 6 inches to 12 inches of snow are possible in western Kansas by Sunday night.

