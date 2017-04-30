Northeast Nebraska teen killed in rollover accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Nebraska teen killed in rollover accident

NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A one-vehicle rollover accident has claimed the life of a Woodland Park teen.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says 19-year old Beau Kellogg was killed in the accident that happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Unger says Kellogg was a passenger in an SUV headed northbound on 560th Avenue about three miles east of Norfolk. Unger says the driver, 19-year old Blake Baldwin, lost control and rolled several times on the road.

Baldwin and Kellogg were both ejected from the vehicle. Another passenger, 20-year old Kaleb Eatherton of Norfolk, was partially ejected.

All three were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Baldwin and Eatherton were treated for injuries, while Kellogg was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sheriff Unger says Baldwin and Eatherton were both cited for minor in possession of alcohol. The accident is still under investigation.

