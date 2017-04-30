Plaza Bowl Closing after nearly 60 years in business

For Briar Cliff student Ryan Welsh Plaza Bowl has become a beloved hang out spot.

He and a group of 15 friends come for the specials on Briar Cliff Night.

Now, the tradition is coming to an end.

"It's pretty unfortunate. I know we definitely like coming here. It's definitely a fun place to go and it's somewhere to go during the week where we don't really have anything else to do so it sucks" says BCU Student Ryan Welsh.

Plaza Bowl has been a tradition for the Siouxland community since 1958.

After nearly 60 years in business, their doors will close on Tuesday.

"My real concern is once you chain bowling alleys up typically, history has shown, they just don't reopen again. So, the fear for all of us in the Sioux City bowling community is those chains go on the doors on May 2nd, this may never be a bowling alley again" says owner Brian Atchison.

Owner Brian Atchison says he's been in negotiations to keep the bowling alley open.

As of now, no deal has been reached.

Plaza Bowl regular Kathy Donaldson has been coming to the alley since she was a little girl.

Sunday night was her last one on the lanes.

"It was very hard to think that this place was going to close down. Their are people here that have been bowling for years. I used to be on league here and I love this little bowling alley" says regular, Kathy Donaldson.

Six decades of memories for Siouxlanders rolling no longer.