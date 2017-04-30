WHERE IS HE NOW? Nebraska man featured tattoo advertising on his forehead

With Facebook and Twitter and YouTube, it seems something goes viral every day. But that was much harder to do a decade ago when an Omaha man helped chart new territory in the art of marketing and promotion.

“How big is your forehead?” said Andrew Fischer from his Omaha home in 2005 as he shared the types of questions people were asking him online.

His unusual marketing plan was catching fire.

At the time, we asked him what his parents thought of his plan. “What would you think if your son was going to advertise on his face?” he said.

His idea was to put the space on his forehead up for sale on eBay.

The highest bidder would get a walking, talking, breathing billboard for 30 days. The story went international.

His first forehead ad space sold for more than $37,000.

“I wish I could go back and tell myself at 20-years-old – ‘Look – don’t let this go to your head,’” he said in an interview via Facetime from his home in Colorado Springs. He moved to Colorado in 2006 -- the year after the auction.

The now 32-year-old is married and has a baby.

“Moving out here was nice because it was a fresh start. I could introduce myself as Andrew Fischer, not as 'oh yeah – you’re the guy who sold his forehead,” he said.

Fischer, who founded a viral marketing company named NURV.com and also runs a website called PopMalt.com, recently posted his memoir about lessons learned from chasing fame.

“Maybe there’s more to being successful than being known for gimmicks,” said Andrew Fischer, who wants his experience to be a cautionary tale to young people today obsessed with followers and likes in this social media age. “We’re on our devices, living for social media and acknowledgment from – in many cases – people we don’t know. We are cutting out family and friends – the people who are in person with us. Don’t get caught up in that. There’s so much more in life than that.”

These days, Andrew Fischer still has aspirations. He just wants to make sure what he does is fun and meaningful – because, he believes, the novelty of chasing the limelight will wear off. “At the end of the day, I don’t want to be remembered as the forehead guy.”

Unlike some marketers a decade ago, Andrew Fischer’s tattoo was temporary.