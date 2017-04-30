Walk at WIT helps to raise awareness for Autism

The 11th annual Autism Awareness Walk took place Sunday at Western Iowa Tech.

The Siouxland Autism Support Group and Western Iowa Tech teamed up to bring awareness to the autism community.

The walk took kicked off at 3 p.m. but there was plenty of things going on for families to enjoy.

Kids were able to play games like life size jenga and connect four.

The gym was full of activities for families to enjoy together like bean bag toss and a bouncy house.

The event helps raise money for families and teachers to attend an annual conference coming up this fall.

But, the walk is helping to leave a bigger impact on the community.

"These kids and these families just need acceptance from the community. You know, it's hard to raise a child with autism and if we have acceptance it's a lot easier" says Julie Case, President of the Siouxland Autism Support Group.

The walk was followed by a silent auction and a raffle.