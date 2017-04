The 11th annual Autism Awareness Walk took place Sunday at Western Iowa Tech.

Walk at WIT helps to raise awareness for Autism

Pender, Nebraska held an Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon. Festivities were moved into the high school gym because of wet weather.

This was the first year for the event with all proceeds going to the Nebraska Autism Society.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorders in children