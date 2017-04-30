"Spring Cleanup" planned for South Sioux City, NE

It is that time of year, South Sioux City Spring Cleanup May 1-5, 2017.

Pickup will be ON your normal trash pick-up day. Please set items out at the end of your driveway or in the parking area the night BEFORE your normal trash pickup day. The parking area is the grassy area between the curb and the sidewalk.



On the day of pickup you are being asked to please park in your driveways and not in front of the debris. This will aid in the safety and efficiency for the cleanup crews.



NO glass, paint, liquids, tires or trash amount over 1 pick-up load will be allowed. Items set out after crews have picked up on your street will be the resident's responsibility.



The city crews ask for resident's patience during Spring Cleanup week!