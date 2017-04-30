Monument unveiled for Vietnam War veterans in Norfolk, NE

A soldier standing nine-feet tall...wide-eyed and worn-torn...etched into a slab of stone.

"Kind of like Vietnam vets," said Vietnam War Era veteran, Dale Powers. "Regular guys, nothing flashy."

Unveiling the Vietnam veterans' monument at the Norfolk Veterans' Home completes a two-year battle.

An ever longer wait for the soldiers that left the battlefield more than 40 years ago.

"It was too long in coming for all the Vietnam vets," said Powers. "It was too long in coming."

"The Vietnam veterans have waited so long, in Northeast Nebraska, in particular, to have something like this to honor them and their sacrifice," said Norfolk Veterans' Home Administrator Jerry Eisenhauer.

The anguish, depicted by one soldier...two faces. A cadet in the heat of war. A veteran returned but forgotten.

"The welcome home came late. That's the thing there," said Powers.

"We came home, pretty well disrespected, dishonored," said retired U.S. Army Col. Jon Beckenhauer. "Not given any credit for what job we did do."

When the tarp was stripped from the monument forty-two years after soldiers evacuated the Vietnam war zone...memories returned.

"It's like a horror movie, only not," said Powers. "You feel super emotion, almost to the point of shake and numbers of times I fought back a tear."

And the letter was finally delivered.

"Thank you for your service and welcome home," said Col. Beckenhauer.

The monument is nine feet tall and weighs 17 tons.

It sits right in the center of the flag plaza in Norfolk.