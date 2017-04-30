Muskies drop game two of Western Conference Finals in overtime

Yuki Miura scored the game-winning goal less than seven minutes into overtime and Waterloo stole Game two of the Western Conference Finals from the Musketeers on Sunday, 2-1.

Sioux City's only goal came less than four minutes into the game. The Muskies crashed the net and defenseman Jacob Wilson got a stick in the scramble for his first goal of the playoffs.

Waterloo countered five minutes later, when the Black Hawks took it away and Alex Limoges finished the play himself.

The goalies took over after that. Neither Matiss Kivlenieks (Sioux City) nor Robbie Beydoun (Waterloo) allowed another goal in regulation. Beydoun had 30 saves. Kivlenieks had 33.

But in overtime, the Musketeers turned it over in their own zone, and Miura slapped home the game winner. Three of Waterloo's four regular season wins over the Musketeers came in overtime.

"I couldn't see it really, what happened in the corner," said Musketeer head coach Jay Varady. "I'll have to go back and look at the video, but I think there was a turnover in the corner, they were able to spring a puck to the slot, and we let a guy loose in a pretty key area of the ice."

"It was a good game, it was two good teams, it was a 1-1, overtime game, it's playoff hockey. We've got to find a way in key moments to get a goal, and tonight we didn't do that."

Waterloo out-shot Sioux City 35-31 in the game.

Now tied 1-1, the Western Conference Finals shift back to Waterloo for Games three and Four. Game three is Friday night at 7:05 at Young Arena.