Investigation underway for a possible shooting at an apartment complex in Milford, IA

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -

Authorities remain at the scene of a reported shooting in Milford, Iowa.

Police are not releasing any details other than to say the situation is now contained.

It's at an apartment complex on Westview Drive.

A witness tells KTIV's Michelle Schoening, the complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The situation began Sunday night.

We don't know if there have been any injuries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is at the scene, along with Milford police.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening will continue to update this story.     

