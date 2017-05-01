POLICE: 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at San Diego apartment complex pool

One woman was killed and seven other people were injured Sunday in a shooting at the pool area of a San Diego apartment complex where people were attending a birthday party, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said the shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex. Three officers shot and killed the suspect after he pointed a gun at them, Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman identified the suspect as 49-year-old Peter Selis, who police believe lived at the complex located on Judicial Drive west of Interstate 805.

The police chief said seven adults were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One woman died of her injuries and several others remain in critical condition, according to Zimmerman, who did not identify the victims.

A man broke his arm while fleeing and went to a hospital as well, Zimmerman said.

