POLICE: 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at San Diego apartment - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at San Diego apartment complex pool

Posted:
(NBC News) -

One woman was killed and seven other people were injured Sunday in a shooting at the pool area of a San Diego apartment complex where people were attending a birthday party, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said the shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex. Three officers shot and killed the suspect after he pointed a gun at them, Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman identified the suspect as 49-year-old Peter Selis, who police believe lived at the complex located on Judicial Drive west of Interstate 805. 

The police chief said seven adults were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One woman died of her injuries and several others remain in critical condition, according to Zimmerman, who did not identify the victims.

A man broke his arm while fleeing and went to a hospital as well, Zimmerman said.

Read more here: http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/shooting-la-jolla-breaking.html#ixzz4fpOzKxFu 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.