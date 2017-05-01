SHERIFF: Several injured in vehicle accident in Plymouth County Friday night

The Plymouth County communication center received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle that rolled with multiple injuries at Highway 3 and K18 Friday at 11:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found four people at the scene. Two people had serious injuries, one of which was thrown from the vehicle and two others with minor injuries. Three of the four were transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities said an investigation at the scene showed the vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was northbound on K18, traveling at a very high rate of speed. The driver didn't stop for the stop sign at Highway 3. North of the intersection, the driver lost control and went into the ditch. The Jeep rolled several times before hitting and breaking off a utility pole. Then it came to rest on its top.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and names and more details will be released at a later time.

Akron Fire and Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol were also dispatched to the scene.