NY zoo's baby giraffe named Tajiri, Swahili for hope - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NY zoo's baby giraffe named Tajiri, Swahili for hope

Posted:
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -

The baby giraffe born at an upstate New York zoo to internet star April has a name.
   
Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Monday on that the male calf born April 15 has been named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.
   
The name was the winning entry in the zoo's online contest. The giraffe will be called "Taj" for short.
   
The zoo's live stream of April's pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views from late February through Taj's birth. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.
   
The contest to name the calf charged $1 per vote. The proceeds will be split among zoo upgrades, wild giraffe conservation and for children with unexpected medical expenses.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.