Dallas paramedic, resident shot, search for shooter underway

A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic is in critical condition and a bystander is stable after both were shot on a residential street late Monday morning as first responders answered a call for help, police say. Dallas police and firefighters independently confirmed the shooting took place at about 11:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

Police told NBC 5 medics were called to a home when someone came out of a residence and opened fire. DFR said a paramedic was injured as well as a bystander who was outside at the time of the shooting.The paramedic, an 11-year veteran of the DFR Department, was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and was in critical condition while undergoing surgery Monday afternoon.

The identity of the paramedic has not been released, but DFR said the medic is an 11-year veteran of the department.NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff noted a large DFR presence at the hospital.

The bystander who was injured is in stable condition, according to Dallas police.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officials have not been able to confirm whether the call for help was legitimate or designed to lure first responders to the area. The scene remains active and police have described the area as "active and very dangerous." Officers are searching for a person carrying what has been described as a long gun or rifle. No arrests have been made and the shooter is presumed at large.

