Snow totals top out above a half a foot

The system that brought snow to closeout April and start off May is finally beginning to move out of the region just leaving behind a few showers. Moisture is continuing to pull out of Siouxland and it will continue to move northeast through the rest of the afternoon. This system had a great deal of moisture with it, and rain totals have exceeded 2 inches across Siouxland with snow totals above 6 inches. It seems that the hardest hit area was northeast Nebraska and western Siouxland. Bloomfield, NE rounded out the top of the list with 7 inches of snow recorded. Hartington, NE received a half a foot with a little less the farther you traveled eastward. Sioux Falls picked up over 4 inches along with Vermillion, SD recording 2 inches.