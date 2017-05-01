Iowa AG OPINION: Reynolds can't pick her own lieutenant governor

Monday, after learning of Attorney General Tom Miller’s reversal of opinion, Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statements, and provided both facts and background information to the public on the case for a new Lt. Governor.

Monday, after learning of Attorney General Tom Miller’s reversal of opinion, Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statements, and provided both facts and background information to the public on the case for a new Lt. Governor.

Sen. David Johnson, I-Ocheyedan, requested the opinion following Governor Terry Branstad’s announcement that, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will serve as U.S. ambassador to China.

Iowa's attorney general says Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will not have the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor when she replaces Gov. Terry Branstad.

Reynolds is preparing to become governor when Branstad resigns to become U.S. ambassador to China.

Monday, Attorney General Tom Miller released his legal opinion that Reynolds will assume all the duties of an elected governor through January 2019, but won't have the power to appoint a new lieutenant governor. "There is this devolvement of powers into the lieutenant governor," said Tom Miller, (D) Iowa Attorney General. "The lieutenant governor exercises those powers sort of from that position. So, there's no vacancy, and no ability to appoint a replacement."

This is a reversal for Miller. In December, Miller's office said it agreed with Reynolds and Branstad that she would have the power to choose a new lieutenant governor.

The reversal sparked accusations that Miller, who's a Democrat, had politicized the decision over the succession of the Republican Reynolds as governor. Governor Branstad said he was disappointed with Miller's decision saying, "Tom Miller has allowed politics to cloud his judgment and is ignoring Iowa law... this politically motivated opinion defies common sense."

Miller disagrees. "What does the law say," Miller said. "Not what politics says, not what policy says, what does the law say. This is the best reading we have of the law. It's a split decision that we believe is right."

In a statement, Reynolds said she would move forward, and appoint a new lieutenant governor once she becomes governor. She cited a state law, she says, allows the governor to fill a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee set a hearing to consider the nomination of Governor Branstad to be the ambassador to China on May 2 at 9 a.m. See more here: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery